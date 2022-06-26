ROGERSVILLE - Jack H. Livesay, age 101, of Rogersville, stepped into Heaven on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was a member of Rogersville First Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the 91st Calvary Mechanized Infantry during World War II while in Italy. Founded by his father Walter Livesay, Jack was owner and operator of Rogersville Milling Company from 1962 to 1997. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Mossie Rhea Livesay, parents Walter and Elizabeth Testerman Livesay, sisters Eula Shipley, Undean Livesay, Katherine Price, Peggy Faivre, brothers Oscar Livesay and Robert Livesay, great grandson Zachary Livesay.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Thelma Collins Livesay, daughter Lisa Frith and husband Darryl of Morristown, sons Sheldon Livesay and wife Linda of Rogersville and Joel Livesay and wife Pat of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, grandchildren Eric Livesay, Christopher Frith, Christiane Frith, Daniel Frith (Kristina), Rebekah Frith Adkins (Christopher), Benjamin Frith, Jonathan Livesay (Amber), Jeremiah Livesay, Sarah Dotson (Tommy), Joshua Livesay, Melanie Henry and Marti Leeman; special nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Broome Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Broome Funeral Home with Trey Meek officiating.
Graveside service will be 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.broomefuneralhome.com
