ROGERSVILLE - Jack H. Livesay, age 101, of Rogersville, stepped into Heaven on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Broome Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Broome Funeral Home with Trey Meek officiating.

Graveside service will be 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Highland Cemetery.

