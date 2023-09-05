KINGSPORT - Jack Fulkerson, age 70, of Kingsport, Tennessee went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 31, 2023. He was born to the late Maynard and Alla Mae (Parris) Fulkerson. Although Jack will be greatly missed, we rejoice in knowing we will see him again one day!
Along with his parents, Jack was preceded in death by: brother, Mack (Bud) Fulkerson; and sister, Helen Ketron Cash.
Those left to cherish his memory are: his wife of 49 years, Veronica (Phipps) Fulkerson, with whom he shared a beautiful life; son, Nathaniel Fulkerson, for whom he served as role model, teaching him all about life and always being there for him, and loving nephew, Scott Fulkerson; along with several nieces and nephews.
Jack graduated from Sullivan Central High School and East Tennessee State University. Growing up, Jack worked with his father to help build the West Colonial Hills Baptist Church, where he and his parents are Charter Members. Jack was a lifelong good and faithful servant of the Lord. Jack loved helping his community and coached youth basketball and football. He served as a Boy Scout Leader for several years. Jack was also a member of the Johnson Lodge, No. 274 Free and Accepted Masons, Fall Branch, TN.
Jack was a great husband, father, son, and friend to all who knew him. He was a wonderful friend to his co-workers, lover of all animals, and was gifted with being able to garden and create beautiful landscapes. Jack was known for his kind nature, wisdom, and humbleness. He was often sought out for advice, from personal to financial. He was always there for others, the definition of a true gentleman. Jack was a talented artist; he loved painting, drawing, wood carving, and creating stained glass. He was also talented musically, playing guitar and mandolin. Jack was a skilled handyman. He could do anything from building barns all the way to doing every repair needed at home; nothing stopped him!
Jack worked hard in life and started his employment at General Shale. Later, he would go on to work at Appalachian Oil Company. After there, he began working at S.B. White Company Mechanical Contractors, where he would spend 30 years.
The Fulkerson family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, September 9 from 12 - 1 pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 1 pm. The Graveside Service will be held in the Garden of the Good Shepherd in East Lawn Memorial Park, following the Funeral.
Should you wish, the Fulkerson family has requested donations be made in honor of Jack to:
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast TN - P.O. Box 3327, Johnson City, TN 37620-3327
or Animal Shelter of Sullivan County - 380 Massengill Rd., Blountville, TN 37617.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Fulkerson family by visiting: www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park are in charge of arrangements 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN 37664
