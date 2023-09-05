KINGSPORT - Jack Fulkerson, age 70, of Kingsport, Tennessee went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 31, 2023. He was born to the late Maynard and Alla Mae (Parris) Fulkerson. Although Jack will be greatly missed, we rejoice in knowing we will see him again one day!

Along with his parents, Jack was preceded in death by: brother, Mack (Bud) Fulkerson; and sister, Helen Ketron Cash.


