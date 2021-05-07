ROGERSVILLE - Jack Farris Purkey, age 85, of Rogersville, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021, of acute lymphoma.
Born in Sneedville, TN, he attended the University of Tennessee and graduated from Lincoln Memorial University. He later obtained a Library Science degree at Atlanta University, a Doctorate in Law from John Marshall Law School, and passed the Georgia State Bar exam. He taught in the Hancock, Hawkins and Union county school systems, and was Trustee of Hancock county, and Circuit Court Clerk in Hawkins county. He worked as a Government Document Librarian for the state of Georgia until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his father, Worley H Purkey; mother, Rusha Minor Purkey; step-mother, Nellie Purkey; his grandparents, Jack and Emily Rhea Minor, William and Lucinda Jefferson Purkey; nephew, Rex Purkey; and niece, Donna Clark Barefield.
Jack is survived by his loving wife, Lois Ferrell Purkey; daughter, Denise Purkey Batich and Chris Bieri; granddaughter, Paulina Batich and Aaron Frederick; sister, Lois Purkey Clark; brother, Lowell Purkey (Linda); sister-in-law, Benita Ferrell; nieces, Sandra (Larry) Masters, Angela (Stacey) Surber, Kandi Johnson; nephews, Jason Purkey, Shawn Ferrell, Terrence Ferrell and J.R.Moore; "adopted" daughter, Debbie Ferrell Branch; and a host of extended relatives and family friends.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 2:00 pm with Rev. John North officiating at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville, TN. According to his wishes, he will be cremated, and his ashes interred at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
Due to medically fragile family members, masks will be required to attend.