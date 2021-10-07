Jack Edward Vest, 93, passed Tuesday morning at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness.
Jack was the son of the late Earl and Mary Vest. He is also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sue Vest, and his three sisters, Hazel Mattox, Georgia Derby, and Jewell Usury.
Jack was a Renaissance man as his interests and hobbies were vast. He earned his commercial pilot’s license at 16; he built his own boat; he was a HAM radio operator, Captain in the Civil Air Patrol, and an avid astronomy buff.
He met and married Sue and he proudly served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War. After his service was completed he and Sue moved to Kingsport where he worked for Tennessee Eastman Company until he retired, and later taught Physics at NE State. He was a charter member of Jaycees; and a member of Sertoma. He and Sue were longtime members of First Baptist Church, where Jack was an ordained Deacon and Sunday School teacher.
Another great love of Jack’s life was music. He played clarinet and tenor saxophone with the Charles Goodwin Orchestra. He played in the Kingsport Symphony Orchestra as well as the First Baptist Church Orchestra. He played piano and many nights played his girls to sleep to “Clair de Lune.”
Jack put his family first. He adored his “Susie” and their children. He leaves his legacy to his daughters Debra Brown (Russell) of Greenville, SC; Mary V. Powers of Kingsport; and, Carla Boyd (Joseph) of Knoxville, TN. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were a true happiness in his life. Grandchildren are Sarah Parker (Johnson City); Reed Brown (Atlanta GA); James Powers (Kingsport); Caroline Boyd (Charlotte, NC); Courtney Smith and husband Nate (Knoxville, TN). His great grandchildren are Tristen, Rowan, Dylan, and Boyd. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family of Mr. Vest would like to thank the superb staff of the CICU and Wilcox Hall at Holston Valley. Their professionalism and compassionate care was outstanding.
A graveside service will be held Sunday at 2pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park, with Dr. Marvin Cameron, officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Kingsport, 200 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.
