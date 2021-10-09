KNOXVILLE - Jack Edward Huntoon, Jr., age 63, left this earth on September 25, 2021 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Jack was born on July 14, 1958 in Kingsport, Tennessee, to the late Jack Edward Huntoon, Sr. and Donna Martin Huntoon. Jack graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School in 1976, where he played football, was part of the video production team, and cultivated friendships that lasted his entire life. After losing his parents at a young age, the late John and Marie Throp became his second parents, and subsequently honorary grandparents for his children.
Jack wore many hats in his life, starting with a stint in his young adulthood with Bandit Lites in Knoxville. He shared many adventures and collected interesting stories during his time as a Bandit, and his experience there left him with the ability to recommend a good place to stay and great place to eat just about anywhere in America. With a home base in Knoxville, Jack's circle of friends brought him into contact with his future wife. It wasn't love at first sight, but it was love at first conversation, and from 1985 onwards, Jack's partner in life was Michelle White Huntoon. They were wed on January 2, 1987. After moving to Memphis in 1989, Jack went on to graduate from Memphis State University in 1990 with a Bachelor's degree in Economics.
The 1990's welcomed the birth of Jack's three children. Son Isaac Daley Huntoon, now wed to Sarah Burleson Huntoon, daughter Abigail Marie Huntoon, and daughter Joanna Gae Huntoon. Jack raised his children with a bottomless well of unconditional love and support, instilling in them the values to live their best lives.
Jack was a shining light to all who knew him. He had an easy smile, a booming laugh, and a bright twinkle in his blue eyes. He rocked his 70's mustache well into the early 2000's and had a curious mind that was constantly learning about the changing world around him. His heart was always with his family, making sure they knew the complete weather forecast wherever they were headed. His knowledge and love of music was unparalleled, passing to his children an appreciation for everyone from The Doobie Brothers to Alison Krauss to Radiohead. Good music of all genres was heard from sunrise to sunset, and the Huntoon house was never quiet. In the best Dan Fogelberg sense, Jack was the leader of the band.
He could sit down and talk for hours about everything from space exploration to the Great British Baking Show, from chateau restoration to World War II, in which his father served honorably as a United States Marine. Though his knowledge of most areas was vast, it would never feel like a lecture. He was an exceptional player of team trivia games with his family, and Team Cell Block Tango was in the money more weeks than not. He was their fearless leader who always went all in for the final round.
Jack was a member and ordained elder of New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville, Tennessee. From the first time he entered the church, it felt like home. It reminded him of First Presbyterian church in Kingsport, where his late grandmother Hazel Rue Huntoon was organist for many years. Jack's faith was strong and true and solid. He lived his life with kindness, and his hope for a brighter future remained steadfast throughout the turbulence of recent years.
Jack's final years were spent working at TVA Kingston in operations. His last work there involved processes that help to keep our rain clean. He worked tirelessly to support his family, and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife and children, Jack is survived by his brother David Huntoon (Constance), of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; brother Marty Huntoon (Sabrina) of Knoxville, Tennessee; father and mother in law, Ken and Jo Anne White of Alcoa, Tennessee; sister in law Leigh Ann Overholt (Lonas) of Maryville, Tennessee; brother in law Steve White (Donna) of Plano, Texas; sister in law Leslie Dye (Dustin) of Alcoa, Tennessee; Beau Boring of Providence, Rhode Island; numerous dearly loved nieces and nephews that made his life richer.
A Celebration of Jack's Life will be held on Saturday, October 16 at 4:00 pm at New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 West Broadway Avenue, Maryville, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made to New Providence Welcome Table at the address indicated. Welcome Table is a ministry to support anyone that needs a hot meal or some company. Jack was all about building a bigger table, like the Christ he served.
For the safety of everyone, please observe all COVID safety measures. Masks and social distancing are requested, as well as any stories you'd like to share. All are welcome.
www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812