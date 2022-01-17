Jack Dixon Blanton, 82, went to be with the Lord and his loving wife Susan on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
Born in 1939, Jack spent his career at Eastman where he was the Supervisor of Orders and Planning. An avid Tennessee Volunteer fan, Jack attended numerous football and basketball games with friends, family, and especially with his son, Jackson. Jackson cherishes the many trips he and his father took to various gun and knife shows. Jack also had a passion for camping. He spent many years camping with his wife, son and in-laws in Gatlinburg and Myrtle Beach.
Jack was a dedicated husband to Susan Rebecca Roberts during their 48 years of marriage. He was an incredible father to his son, Jackson. One of Jackson’s fondest and funnies memories with his father includes the time Jack broke the playpen when he attempted to climb in and play with Jackson on a lunch break. His favorite name though was being called “Grandpa” to his two grandchildren – Jacob and McKinley. Jack, Jacob and McKinley loved to sing “you can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometimes, you might just find you get what you need” at the top of their lungs. Jack now joins his wife Susan to be their forever guardian angels.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Bonnie Blanton; and wife, Susan Blanton. Surviving is his son, Jackson Blanton; daughter-in-law, Lisa Blanton and grandchildren, Jacob and McKinley Blanton.
A celebration of life service will be held at Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 5pm with visitation immediately following. Graveside service will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 1pm. Rev. Joe Mason will officiate.
Pallbearers will be son, grandchildren, family and friends.
Jack’s favorite Bible verse was 2 Samuel 22:3 – The God of my rock, in him I will trust: he is my shield and the horn of my salvation, my tower and my refuge; My Savior.
