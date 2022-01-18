Jack Dixon Blanton, 82, went to be with the Lord and his loving wife Susan on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
A celebration of life service will be held at Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 5pm with visitation immediately following. Graveside service will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 1pm. Rev. Joe Mason will officiate.
Pallbearers will be son, grandchildren, family and friends.
Jack’s favorite Bible verse was 2 Samuel 22:3 – The God of my rock, in him I will trust: he is my shield and the horn of my salvation, my tower and my refuge; My Savior.
