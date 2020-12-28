JONESBOROUGH, TN - Jack Crawford, 78, died on December 22, 2020, at 4:45pm. His battle with Alzheimer’s is now over, he is at peace! Jack was born in Oak Glen Community in Northwest Washington Co., Tennessee on March 26, 1942. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1966. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1998 after 30 years of service. He married Linda Rose in 1963 forging a strong life together. Jack lived most of his adult life in Sulphur Springs Community, Tennessee. He enjoyed building and improving his home, also, he dearly loved working on his farm and property. Jack was articulate, compassionate, tenacious and strong. He was a devoted family man and an extra ordinary human being. Jack was also a person of conscience and faith in our Lord and Creator. This Fact is evident in his actions, words, and general conduct. He will be missed by all who knew him! A special THANK YOU to Brother and Sister Charles and Mona Crawford for their unyielding support during this most difficult journey. Also, sincere gratitude to ALL the people at Elmcroft of Kingsport for their care of Jack during this critical time in his life! Jack was preceded in death by his: Parents- John H. Crawford Sr. and Iona Crawford. Brothers- Raymond, Robert, Bill, Austin, and Kermit Crawford. Sister- Hellen Hite. Jack is survived by his: Brothers-Charles, John, and Jerry Crawford. Sisters- Wanda Forbes and Blanche Lightener. Son- David Crawford and Daughter-in-law Laura White Crawford. Graveside services will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 11:00 am. Condolences can be sent to Jack’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jack Crawford.