BIG STONE GAP, VA - Jack Chandler, 73, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, after a long battle with dementia.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patty Chandler; daughter, Caramalita Vicars; father, J. B. Chandler; and brother, Marvin Chandler.
Surviving are his daughter, Jackie Barker, Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, Adam Swinney, Ashley Swinney and Clay Barker; mother, Edith Chandler; brother, Darrell Chandler (Alice); sisters, Susie Swinney (Boxer) and Patsy Zeppa (Eddie), all of Big Stone Gap; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 10:00am to 11:00am on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church, Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 11:00am with Pastor James Holcomb officiating.
Burial will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap, with Adam Swinney officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family requests, instead of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church Sunday School Fund, P. O. Box 563, Big Stone Gap, Va. 24219
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Chandler family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.