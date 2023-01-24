KINGSPORT - Jack Cecil Childress, 89, of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, morning January 23, 2023 at his home. He was born to the late Marion Albert and Mary Lou (Carswell) Childress in Glen Alpine, NC. Jack proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Baptist Faith.

Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all who knew him. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad as an Engineer after many dedicated years of service. Jack was member of the Jericho Shiners and a member of The Mason Lodge # 13 F&A.M. of Blountville.

