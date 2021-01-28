CHURCH HILL - Jack C. Stallard, 76, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.
He was born in Wise, VA and retired from Fluor Inc. Tennessee Eastman Project.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Hazel Stallard; sister, Patsy Stallard; brothers, Fred Jr. and Tommy Stallard; and daughter, Angie Leader.
Surviving are his loving wife of 37 years, Crystal Stallard; son, Scott Stallard and wife Tina of Kingsport, TN; daughter, Pam Mullins and husband Russell of St. Paul, VA; seven grandchildren, Jessica Monaghan, Jonathan Stallard, Kayla Leader, Megan Leader, Abby Leader, Drew Mullins and Mallory Mullins; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joan Bentley of Pound, Judy Duncan of Wise, and Linda Gary of Delaware; his golfing friends, Ken Thomas, Bill White, Rob Weatherly, Frank Brewer, Clay Shelton and Joey Hale; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Jack C. Stallard will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Randy Kilgore and Ernest Duncan officiating. Burial will follow in the Beverly Cemetery in Wise, VA. Family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. till time of services at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. We will be following State mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be supplied by the family or funeral home. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.