WISE, VA - Jack Bruce, 88, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 peacefully at his home.
He attended First Church of God in Wise all his life and retired from VIC Coal Co. in 1991 after 32 years of service.
He was the youngest of 5 children born to Bill and Mary Bruce; also preceding him in death, brothers, Ray Bruce and Bud Bruce; sisters, June Gregory and Peggy Lawson; and a precious grandson, Robbie Bruce.
Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, Ruth Bruce; a daughter, Mary Lou Bruce; son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Roberta Bruce; granddaughters, Jessica Mavis and husband Cory and Whitney Tucker and husband Clifton; great-grandchildren, Eleanor Tucker and Ezra Tucker; several nieces, nephews and a host of several other relatives and friends.
Memorial services for Jack Bruce will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the First Church of God in Wise with Pastor Gary Maggard and Pastor Phillip Bates officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon till time of services at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday the Wise First Church of God at 702 East Main Street, Wise, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorable contributions may be made to the First Church of God P.O. Box 980 Wise, VA 24293 or to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital - 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
