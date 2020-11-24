Jack Berry, a child of God and beloved husband of Effie Carver Berry passed on November 23, 2020. He was born October 31, 1941 to Jess and Mollie Ford Berry. Jack retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1996 after 31 years of service. He was an avid tennis player who played until his health declined due to Parkinson’s Disease. He enjoyed watching his sons play tennis and baseball through high school and college and later, watching his granddaughters Sydney and Kendall play tennis. Jack had a keen sense of humor, telling many wonderful tall tales to his granddaughters. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He lived in Kingsport his entire life except for several years living on Jekyll Island, Georgia where he and Effie moved to after retirement. They moved back to Kingsport to be close to family, friends and church. Jack was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where he and Effie attended faithfully until his illness. He served on Church Council and was a member of Square One, the men’s group of the church. He also enjoyed being a member of the choir.
Before him in death, in addition to his parents, were his two brothers, Charlie and Bill Berry.
Left to cherish this wonderful man are his wife, Effie Carver Berry; two sons, Chris and his wife Carol, whom Jack and Effie love like a daughter, and their daughter Sydney; Dale and his daughter Kendall; special sisters-in-law, Margie Mullins, Pauline Herndon and Helen Berry; brothers, Kenneth and wife Charlotte, Lynn and wife Mary; sister, Gladys Penney; special great nephew and friend, Josh Mullins; special niece Karen Berry McCloud; his many tennis buddies; and his church family that mean so much to him.
The family wishes to offer many thanks to Pastor Mary Louise Sitton for her faithful pastoral care to Jack and Effie; friends, Vince and Ruth Murray for their many visits bringing food and flowers from their flower garden, which Jack loved; neighbors, Stan and Carol Miles for being there for Effie; and Amedisys Hospice for their care of Jack, especially Kathy.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
The graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor Mary Louise Sitton officiating.
Due to COVID-19, masks will be required for all services.
Pallbearers will be sons, Chris and Dale; nephew, Billy Berry; friends, Joe Day, Joe Smith and John Franklin. Honorary Pallbearers are Kendall and Sydney Berry and Jack’s many tennis buddies.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jack’s honor to Square One of Immanuel Lutheran Church, 191 Central Heights Road, Blountville, TN 37617.