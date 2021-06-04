Jack Ailshie Jun 4, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Jack Ailshie, 83, of Kingsport, died Wednesday morning, June 2, 2021, at Asbury Place at Baysmont after an extended illness.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jack Ailshie Asbury Place Kingsport Arrangement Illness Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.