CHURCH HILL - Jace Keith Crigger, age 3 months, of Church Hill, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 2, 2021.
His memory will be truly Cherished by all his family and friends.
Jace was born to parents Autumn Berry - Crigger & Jonathan Crigger; his sister is Amora Crigger, grandmothers Linda Johnson "Mamaw", April Berry "Nana"; great grandmother Pauline Shepherd.
A private family service will be conducted and burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park Kingsport, TN.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Crigger family.