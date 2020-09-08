KINGSPORT - J. Wayne Anderson, 71, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Higher Ground Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Ronnie Owens officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. An Honor Guard will be provided by the Kingsport Police Department. Pallbearers will be Sam Smith, Reece Christian, David Quillin, Jimmy Maupin, Keith Elton, Mark Ducker, Gary Medlin, and Jantry Shupe. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.
To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Anderson family.