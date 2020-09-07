KINGSPORT - J. Wayne Anderson, 71, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born on January 6, 1949 in Kingsport to the late William H. and Pauline Anderson. Wayne was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School in the class of 1968. After graduation he worked at Hawkins County Press before becoming a law enforcement officer with the Kingsport Police Department where he was a K-9 officer and trained several agencies in the area. While employed at the police department he went on to receive his Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Walter State Community College. In 1998 he was elected Sheriff of Sullivan County where he served the citizens of the county for 20 years. Wayne was a member of several civic organizations and served on the board of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association. He was a devoted member of Higher Ground Baptist Church. Wayne was a loving husband and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his great-niece, Brittany Prewitt.
Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Peggy Anderson; brother, Bill Anderson and wife Vicki; sister, Shirley Maupin; nephews, Anthony Anderson and Jimmy Maupin; niece, Cheryl Prewitt; two great-nieces; two great-nephews; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Higher Ground Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Ronnie Owens officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. An Honor Guard will be provided by the Kingsport Police Department. Pallbearers will be Sam Smith, Reece Christian, David Quillin, Jimmy Maupin, Keith Elton, Mark Ducker, Gary Medlin, and Jantry Shupe. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.
To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Anderson family.