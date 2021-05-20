CHURCH HILL - J.W. “Jay” Herron, 98, of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:45 pm Friday, May 21, 2021, in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Andy Sensabaugh officiating.
Friends may call at the residence of Marie Dunn and Jerry Herron at any time.
The Graveside Service will be conducted at 3:00 pm Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Church Hill Memorial Gardens with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
To share memories and leave condolences for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of J.W. “Jay” Herron and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.