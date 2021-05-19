CHURCH HILL - J.W. “Jay” Herron, 98, of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born April 10, 1923, in Hancock County, TN to the late Nathaniel and Nancy Smith Herron.
Jay was a loving, kind and generous husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed gardening, camping, going to his condo at the beach, working in his yard and selling trinkets at the flea market. His family called him the “candy man” because he loved to give peppermint candy to the young and old alike.
He attended the Baptist church and retired from the Kingsport Times News as a Maintenance Supervisor following fifteen years of service.
In addition to his parents, Jay was preceded in death by his siblings, Erm, Grady, Madge, Virgil, Jim, Lark, Junior, Bertha and Hazel; son-in-law, Donnie Dunn.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of fifty-two years, Frances S. Herron; children, Marie Dunn and Jerry Herron (Cindy); mother of his children, Irene Thomas; grandchildren, Christy Hayes (Mark), Todd Dunn (Lisa), Mark Dunn, Jennifer Lawson (Wesley), Michael Herron (Gina), Joey Herron (Amanda) and Jeremy Herron (Cindy); several great, great-great and great-great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend, Nancy Fletcher; beloved “fur baby”, Daisy.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:45 pm Friday, May 21, 2021, in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Andy Sensabaugh officiating.
Friends may call at the residence of Marie Dunn and Jerry Herron at any time.
The Graveside Service will be conducted at 3:00 pm Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Church Hill Memorial Gardens with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
To share memories and leave condolences for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
