CHURCH HILL - J.W. Christie, age 70, of Church Hill, entered into his eternal rest on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a short battle with COVID-19. He was a retiree of The Eastman Chemical Company with 30+ years of service. J.W. loved gardening and being outdoors. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by his family.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Charlene Christie; parents, John Wesley and Ethel Marie Christie; and sister, JoAnne Lane.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Doris Christie; son, Jason Christie (Natasha); 3 grandchildren, Dylan Christie, Alexis Christie and Dakota Christie; brother, Mike Christie; and a host of extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park in Kingsport. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45pm.
Online condolences may be sent to the family
