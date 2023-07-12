MORRISTOWN - J. Stephen McCrary, age 61, of Morristown, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023 after a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, John F. McCrary, Jr. and Helen Graves McCrary; grandparents, John F. McCrary, Sr. and Pearl Wisecarver McCrary and Thomas Jason Graves, Sr. and Mildred Rippetoe Graves; uncles, T.J. Graves, Charles Graves, and Pat Moore; and aunt, Beverly Graves. He is survived by his sister, Diane McCrary and fiancé, Gary Kilgore; aunts, Doris Graves and Anne Moore; cousins, Tricia (Tim) Graves Blash, Tom (Debbie) Moore, Melissa (David) Moore Keane, Donna (Randy) Graves Myers, David (Gail) Graves, Nancy (Dennis) Moore, and Susan (Bruce) Graves Turk; special friend, Cissy Meek and her daughter, Cassie Meek, who was very special to Stephen; and his best friend, David Howard, who was always there for Stephen and his family. The family will receive friends from 4:30 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 13th at Westside Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Tim Jones and Rev. Roy Dalton officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11 a.m. Friday, July 14th at Jarnagin Cemetery for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Economy Cemetery: c/o Westside Chapel Funeral Home: 3521 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy. Morristown, TN 37814. Donations can also be made to the Walters State Foundation Helen McCrary Scholarship Fund in Stephen's memory: P.O. Box 1508 Morristown, TN 37816, or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.