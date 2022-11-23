KINGSPORT – J. Owen Poole, aged 63, of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was a born cowboy that valued authenticity and was passionate about encouraging the potential in others. Owen loved being part of the Virginia Tech Hokie Nation and lived for his friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Maggie Poole and nephew, Thomas Poole.

