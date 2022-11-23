KINGSPORT – J. Owen Poole, aged 63, of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was a born cowboy that valued authenticity and was passionate about encouraging the potential in others. Owen loved being part of the Virginia Tech Hokie Nation and lived for his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Maggie Poole and nephew, Thomas Poole.
Owen is survived by his wife, Liz Verhalen; daughter, Morgan Poole, son-in-law, Ross Liberato; daughter Adele Poole; his brother Jay Poole, sister-in-law, Shelly Poole; sister, Billie Jean Elmer, brother-in-law Kurt Elmer; brother-in-law David Verhalen; nieces, Mary, Kate and Sarah; nephew, Spencer; and great nephew, Brice; friends and other extended family and his beloved dogs Woodrow and Gus.
Visitation will be from 1:00PM to 3:00PM with memorial service at 3:00PM Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport TN. Celebration of life will be held at Owen’s & Liz’s home immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, Owen wished to be remembered through contributions to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.t2t.org providing mortgage free homes for Gold Star and fallen first responder families.