GATE CITY, VA - J. Martin Gillenwater, age 68 of Gate City, VA, departed this life for his heavenly home on July 27, 2020 at his residence. God looked down on his planned paradise and said “I Need A Caretaker” So God Made A FARMER.
Martin was a simple man who never met a stranger, had a smile on his face, and would talk to anyone that would sit and listen. Most of all he knew his Heavenly Father, and loved his family.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Vernon and Betty Gillenwater, his paternal grandparents, Obren and Flora Gillenwater, his maternal grandparents, Jasper and Victoria Kendrick, and several uncles and aunts.
Left to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy are his wife of 44 years, Linda Gillenwater; daughter, Autumn (David) McConnell and son Luke (Megan) Gillenwater; his grandchildren that were his pride and joy, Meadow, Landree, Brogan and Hattie Jo; sister, Brenda (Clayton) McDavid; brother, Justin (Donna) Gillenwater; sister-in-law, Clarice (Kenneth) Meade; brother-in-law, John L. (Louise) Compton; sisters-in-law, Florence Stallard, Shirley Compton and Delores Ford; his aunts and uncle, Elva (Don) Quillen, Rosetta Gillenwater, Pat Kendrick, and Jay (Blanche) Gillenwater; a host of nieces, nephews, family, and many wonderful friends.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 1 – 3 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Steve Collins officiating. Music will be provided by Billy and Johnny Kendrick. Interment will follow in Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers are, Luke Gillenwater, Justin Gillenwater, Jordan Gillenwater, Ray Carrico, Greg Gillenwater, David McConnell, Tommy Stallard, Barry Compton, John L. Compton, Mike Compton, Danny Martin Gillenwater, Clayton McDavid, Terry Dockery, and Tyler Dockery. Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Meade, Jim Smith, Basil Thomas, Derek Comer, Gail McConnell, John Jobe and all his loafing buddies.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scott County Life Saving Crew in memory of Martin.
Online condolences may be made to the Gillenwater family by visiting our website atwww.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of J. Martin Gillenwater.