SCOTT COUNTY, VA - J.M. “Jay” Keck, age 93, of Scott County, VA, passed into Heaven on Friday, February 18, 2022, following a brief illness. He was born and raised in Maynardville, TN, before moving to Duffield, VA. He was a member of Thomas Village Church also in Duffield,VA.
He was preceded in death by his father, Austin Keck; mother, Grace Keck; son, Joe Michael Keck; grandson, Jordan Keck; brothers, Edsel Keck (Ruby) and Voyd Keck.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 72 years, Ruby Jean (Lambdin) Keck of the home; daughter, Judy Keck Legg (Jerry) of Duffield, VA; grandchildren, Andrew Joseph Legg of Duffield, VA, Justin Keck of Fayetteville, NC, and Jonathan Keck of Hope Mills, NC; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Pleasant View Cemetery with Pastor Garry Edwards officiating. The cemetery is located at 134 David Drive South in Maynardville, TN. (Off of HWY 61)
The family would like to thank the 2nd floor nursing staff of the Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, VA, the Duffield Fire and Rescue Department and Kandice Wallen, Kathleen Bledsoe, Lula Mae Harliss and Karen Blackford, for their care and support for Jay.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com or www.trinityfuneralhome.net.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Homes in Weber City, VA, and Trinity Funeral Home of Maynardville, TN, are proudly serving the Keck family.