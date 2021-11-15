KINGSPORT - J. Frank Roller, loving husband and father, and lifelong resident of Kingsport, passed away after a short illness on November 13, 2021 at the age of 93, at the Waters of Johnson City. Born in Kingsport on September 22, 1928, he was preceded in death by his parents Chaus and Mary Wolfe Roller, brother Rev. Homer C. Roller, beloved wife Marion Vivian Roller, and son Scott Anthony Roller.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Pauline Jennings Roller, daughters Andrea and Sherree Roller, sons-in-law Robert Rowell and David Janson, grandchildren Olivia Diane Leonard and Anders Wolfe Janson, great-granddaughter Kyra Nicole Leonard and stepdaughters Donna Hiner, Deborah Russell, and Beverly Short. He is also survived by sister-in-law and brother-in-law Sherrell and Dean Feathers, sister-in-law Doshia M. Roller, and nieces Linda Childress, Karen Hensley, and Mitzi Stinnett.
He was a member of Vermont Methodist Church for many years where he loved to hear his brother Homer and Pastor Danny Hensley preach. Frank also loved the ministry of music so rich in his family.
Frank graduated from Sullivan High School in Kingsport. He was an Army veteran who served in occupied Japan and proudly participated in Veteran’s Day celebrations. Frank retired from the Mead, where he worked for 40 years as a respected tender on machine number 5 and was honored with a 100 percent safety record.
Frank’s life was centered around family and friends. Known for his enduring smile, he was instantly a friend to everyone he met. He loved to spin a humorous tale, especially over a good meal. He was proud of his children’s accomplishments and for the opportunity to provide loving care to his wife Marion during her struggle with Parkinson’s disease.
The family would like to say a special thanks for the support and loving guidance given by Karen Hensley, Linda and James Childress, and Sherrell and Dean Feathers. We would also like to thank the thoughtful and caring staff at Brookdale Rock Springs and the Waters of Johnson City for their exceptional kindness and skills, especially Jeremy.
Frank loved the animal companions that journeyed with him through his life. He also enjoyed planting trees, feeding birds, and gardening.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation in honor of his memory to ASPCA (www.aspca.org) or local pet rescue and adoption shelter, or to the Arbor Day Foundation (www.arborday.org).
Frank will be laid to rest beside his wife, Marion, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 3:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Apostles, officiated by Chaplin Jeffery Hammer. Military Honors bestowed by American Legion Post 3/265 and the Virginia Army National Guard.
Online condolences may be made to the Roller family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Roller family.