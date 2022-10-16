ROGERSVILLE - J.E. "Pee Wee" Howe, Jr, age 86, of Rogersville, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Ballad Health Hawkins County Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home.

