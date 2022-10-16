J.E. "Pee Wee" Howe, Jr. Oct 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE - J.E. "Pee Wee" Howe, Jr, age 86, of Rogersville, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Ballad Health Hawkins County Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pee Wee Howe Arrangement Funeral Home Memorial Hospital Ballad Health Hawkins County Funeral Recommended for you