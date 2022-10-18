ROGERSVILLE - J.E. "Pee Wee" Howe, Jr., age 86, of Rogersville died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Ballad Health Hawkins County Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

Visitation hours will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home Chapel.

