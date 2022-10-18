J.E. "Pee Wee" Howe, Jr. Oct 18, 2022 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE - J.E. "Pee Wee" Howe, Jr., age 86, of Rogersville died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Ballad Health Hawkins County Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.Visitation hours will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home Chapel.Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Floyd Looney officiating.Military graveside service will be conducted by Hawkins County Color Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Highland Cemetery.Online condolences may be made at www.broomefunerahome.comThe staff of Broome Funeral Home is honored to serve the Howe family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chapel Graveside Military Worship Work Funeral Service Funeral Home Tennessee Army National Guard Broome Recommended for you