J.E. Fugate III, 86, was a caring father and husband who imbued his life and others with his love of music, nature, history, and travel. He was a visionary and planner, moving skillfully from a big idea to creating pages of how-to plans to delivering the real-life experience — including months-long family camping trips across the U.S. and new community programs at the Cove Center in Rye Cove, VA.

The eldest of four children, J.E. was born August 15, 1936, to J.E. Fugate, Jr. and Elizabeth (Click) Fugate. After graduating from Big Stone Gap High School, he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Asbury College in Wilmore, KY. He sang bass in an Asbury gospel quartet that performed throughout Central America, igniting a lifelong passion for travel and adventure. He moved to Columbus, OH to work before attending seminary school and found his other calling: teaching. Earning his master’s and Ph.D. degrees in education from Ohio State University, J.E. spent over 30 years as a teacher and counselor in Columbus Public Schools, and as a board member of the teachers’ union. Post-retirement, he taught at William Paterson University of NJ and Mountain Empire Community College of Wise County, VA.

