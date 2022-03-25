KINGSPORT - J.D. “Ty” Wininger, Jr., age 77, of Kingsport, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at American House Senior Living Community after an extended illness. He was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and was the firstborn child and only son of his parents, J.D. and Agnes Wininger. At the time of his birth, he was nicknamed “Ty,” after the baseball player Ty Cobb.
J.D. graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School and went on to earn a degree in Business at Tennessee Technological University. He enjoyed success in the financial sector and eventually rose to serve in finance positions in I.B.M. and as Chief Financial Officer for DynCorp, Paradyne, and STG. Following his retirement, J.D. returned to his hometown to enjoy time with his three daughters, his grandchildren, and his extended family.
He was an avid sports fan, looking forward to watching football, baseball, and golf, and maintained a love for Gospel music throughout his life. In addition, he was fascinated by heavy machinery and construction and was a proud owner of a Kubota tractor and other equipment.
J.D. was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. and Agnes Wininger. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jean Wininger; his three daughters, Jill Winiger and husband Daniel, Amy Leighton and husband, Richie, and Gina Hodges and husband, Thomas; two sisters, Peggy Peterson and husband, Randy and Glenda Denny and husband, Charles; his grandchildren, Joshua and Benjamin Winiger and Aidan, Brady, and Reese Hodges; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Dr. Chris Denny and the Rev. Dr. Daniel Winiger officiating.
The family wishes to extend their thanks and appreciation to Amedisys Hospice and the staff and leadership of American House for their excellent care in J.D.’s last days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in J.D.’s name to the Palmer Center Foundation, 301 Louis Street, Suite 305, Kingsport, TN 37660, which held a special place in his family’s heart or to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 3346, Kingsport, TN 37664 (https://www.mealsonwheelskingsport.org/donate.html), an organization that blessed him in his latter years.
