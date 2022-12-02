J.D. “Smiley” Stokes, Jr. Dec 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA – J.D. “Smiley” Stokes, Jr., age 77 of Gate City, VA entered into rest on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.The family will receive friends anytime at the residence. Graveside service will be held Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 3 PM in the Tate Family Cemetery (behind the residence) with Pastor Larry Tolley officiating. Music will be provided by family and friends.Online condolences may be made to the Stokes family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.comCOLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of J.D. “Smiley” Stokes, Jr.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Smiley J.d. Internet Va Gate City Condolence Stoke Larry Tolley Recommended for you