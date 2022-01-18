CHURCH HILL – J.C. Anderson, 80, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at his residence.
J.C. retired from the Acid Division of Eastman Chemical Company in 1997 after 30 years of service. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorcas Anderson; parents, Chriss and Martha Anderson; grandson, Matthew Parmer; sisters, Viriginia, Pearl, Mary, and Narmel; brothers, Elmer, Bill, Carson, and Andrew.
J.C. is survived by his wife of 29 years, Pauline Johnson Anderson; daughters, Lori Anderson, Angela Lucas (Kelly), Mary Ann Parmer, and Robbie Davenport (Todd); son, Joey Parmer (Stacy); 12 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, sister, Betty Mitchell; brother, Lowell Anderson (Brenda); several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, please maintain social distancing and masks are required. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Todd Davenport officiating. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265. A graveside serve will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:00 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Parmer, Alan Bradshaw, Davyd Brown, Terry Holt, Jacob Looney, and Herman Dobbs.
