CHURCH HILL – J.C. Anderson, 80, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at his residence.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, please maintain social distancing and masks are required. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Todd Davenport officiating. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265. A graveside serve will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:00 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Parmer, Alan Bradshaw, Davyd Brown, Terry Holt, Jacob Looney, and Herman Dobbs.
