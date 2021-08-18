NICKELSVILLE, VA - J.B. Stapleton, 88, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Monday, August 16, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
J.B. was born in Scott County, VA on December 17, 1932, and was the son of the late James Manuel and Bertha Mae (Smith) Stapleton.
He was a brick mason and co-owner of Chapman Brothers Construction.
J.B. loved the Lord and his family, who were his most treasured blessing here on earth.
Polly, his wife was the love of his life. They were together for almost 60 years before she went to be with the Lord. Now they are rejoicing in Heaven together.
They spent many years camping and traveling through-out the United States.
J.B. also enjoyed woodworking and making gifts for family and friends.
We have lost a wonderful father, family man and friend, and Heaven has gained a precious soul.
In addition to his parents, his wife and love of his life of 60 years, Polly E. (Jones) Stapleton; great grandson, William “Will” Jared Rock, sisters, Lois Castle, Pauline Culbertson, and Kay Chapman, and 2 infant brothers preceded him in death.
He is survived by his son, Michael Stapleton and wife, Kim, and daughters, Brenda Stapleton, and Carolyn Bowen and companion, Jim Tiedeman, grandchildren, Jamie Rock and husband, Jared, Michael Bowen, and Elizabeth Hambleton, great grandchildren, Sam Rock, Lilah Rock, and David “Sonny” Gregg, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 20, 2021, at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Steve Collins officiating. Tony Smith will provide the music.
Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
