ROWE, VA - J.B. Grizzle, 93 years of age, of Rowe, VA passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Born August 1, 1928, in Carbo, VA he was the son of the late George and Winnie Taylor Grizzle.
J.B. was of the Pentecostal faith and a member of the Rowe Pentecostal Holiness church for 28 years. He was a coal miner for 45 years and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He also enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, but most of he loved spending time with his grandbabies. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Velma Grizzle; one granddaughter, Natasha Meadows, four brothers, four sisters; and one son-in-law, Larry Meadows.
Those left to cherish his memories include his daughter, Carol Meadows of Rowe, VA; son, Jimmy Grizzle of Rowe, VA; two sisters, Idania Wagner of Rowe, VA and Mary (Johnny) Crawford of Kingsport, TN.
He is also survived by his granddaughter, Sheena (Ray) Pardue of Vansant, VA; one great-granddaughter, Téa Davidson, one fur grandbaby, Coco, special niece, Connie Peterson, several other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. J.B. Grizzle will be conducted on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Rowe Pentecostal Church in Rowe, VA at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Charlie Monk officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain Valley Memorial Park in Big Rock, VA.
Active pallbearers will be Jackie Boyd, Dwight Lester, Ray Pardue, Clifford Breeding, and Chester Stiltner, and Wayne Hall. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Oakwood Volunteer Fire Department, Legacy Hospice, Susie Stiltner, Becky Casey, Dr. Ramesh Kabaria, Diane Blankenship, and Danny “Smoke” Blankenship.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Rowe Pentecostal Church with evening services to begin at 7:00 p.m.