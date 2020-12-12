KINGSPORT - Ivanell McCloud, age 83, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Holston Manor.
Ivanell was born in Sullivan County on December 8, 1938 to the late Rev. George and Georgia Davis McCloud. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend.
In addition to her parents, Ivanell was preceded in death by brothers, Bruce McCloud, Rev. Dewey McCloud and Jerry McCloud; sisters, Elizabeth Mowdy, Frances Noel, May Begley and Vangie Lee Simpson.
Left to cherish Ivanell’s memory are her daughter, Rhonda Hammonds; grandchildren, Brian Duncan (Valerie), Patricia Barnette and Michael Hammonds; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Maudie White and Margaret Smith; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 pm, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel, Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Gary Moorefield officiating. Music will be provided by Brian and Valerie Duncan.
Graveside Services will follow in Section N, Oak Hill Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the staff of Holston Manor for the care and compassion given to Ivanell.
Please visit www.oakhillfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
The care of Ivanell McCloud and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.