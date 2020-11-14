I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. II Timothy 4:7
Ivan Jones, age 84, went home to be with his Jesus on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Goode Cemetery in Duffield, VA. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home by 12:00 noon to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family wishes to send special thanks to his caregivers, his neighborhood friends, and Bruce and Charlotte Rhoton.
An online guest register is available for the Jones family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Ivan Jones.