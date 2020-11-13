I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. II Timothy 4:7
Ivan Jones, age 84, went home to be with his Jesus on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Ivan was born on May 1, 1936 in Scott County to Kelly and Ethel Jones.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and a friend to all who knew him. He provided for his family and made others a priority. Ivan had a sense of humor and a love for woodworking and basket making.
He married the love of his life, Thelma Gibson, on September 21, 1957, and their love story began. One of his favorite things to do was to keep his yardwork done. He was a simple man who found joy in the smallest things in life. Ivan was a man of integrity and a role model for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Kelly and Ethel Jones and two brothers, Bobby and Hobert Jones.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Thelma; his children, Joseph Jones (Sheila), Duffield, VA, Barbara Whitehead (Steve). Mt. Carmel, TN, Ivy Lane (Steve), Duffield, VA; grandchildren, Stephen Lane, Ben Lane, Joshua Jones, Peyton Whitehead, Hannah Jones, Ethan Jones, Paul Whitehead, Eric Whitehead; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Landon, Lily, and Cooper Lane; sisters, Emogene Bush, Pauline Winegar; several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Gate City Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Brother Carl Gibson and Evangelist Garry Hood officiating. Music will be provided by the Lighthouse Quartet.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Goode Cemetery in Duffield, VA. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home by 12:00 noon to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family wishes to send special thanks to his caregivers, his neighborhood friends, and Bruce and Charlotte Rhoton.
An online guest register is available for the Jones family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Ivan Jones.