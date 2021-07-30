NORTON, VA – Ival Baker Hunsucker, 90, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the home of her daughter. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a daughter of the late Joseph S. Baker and Dora Osborne Baker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph R. Hunsucker, four brothers and a sister.
Surviving is her daughter, Kathy L. Mullins of Pennington Gap, VA; three sons, Brady W. Hunsucker and his wife Cheryl of Pennington Gap VA, Landon D. Hunsucker and his wife Jane of Marietta, GA, Ralph R. Hunsucker, Jr. and his wife Tammy of Warrenton, VA; a brother, Arnold Baker of Leesburg, VA; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11 am until 1 pm Monday, August 2, 2021, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel with Bishop Shawn Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow in the Gardner Cemetery, Laurel Grove Road, Norton, Va.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Hunsucker family.