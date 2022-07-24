KINGSPORT - Iva Nell Smith 81, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at her home. She enjoyed music especially George Jones. Iva Nell also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Iva Nell was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Nannie Clark; sisters, Beatrice Rhinehart and husband Bill, Adell Clark and husband Houston.

