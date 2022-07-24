KINGSPORT - Iva Nell Smith 81, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at her home. She enjoyed music especially George Jones. Iva Nell also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Iva Nell was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Nannie Clark; sisters, Beatrice Rhinehart and husband Bill, Adell Clark and husband Houston.
Survivors include her daughters, Nancy Ford and Alfreda Lewis and husband Tim; adopted daughter, Carla Byram; grandchildren, Chris Ford and wife Kim and Tanya Lewis; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Paisley Ford; sister, Lottie Bright; special friend, Jack Pridemore; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Roger Vineyard officiating. The family will also receive friends anytime at Alfreda's home.
A graveside service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Ford, Peyton Ford, JR Piercy, David Pridemore, Greg Sampson, and Jason Tipton. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Lewis and Jack Pridemore. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.