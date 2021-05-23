NICKELSVILLE, VA - Iva Nell Ferguson, 88, of Nickelsville, VA went to her Heavenly home on May 20, 2021 at Nova Health and Rehab in Weber City, VA.
She was born in Scott County to the late Arthur L. Meade and Maude Harris Meade.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Leland Meade, sister Valice Dougherty, and twin sister, Lola White.
Iva attended Nickelsville High School and worked at Eastman until giving birth to her first child. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Gate City where she sang in the choir for many years. She was also a member of the Nickelsville Eastern Star. She enjoyed sports and watching her children and grandchildren participate.
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Iva is survived by her husband of 55 years, John J. Ferguson, Nickelsville, VA; sons, John I. Ferguson (Tracy), Nickelsville, VA, Arthur L. Ferguson (Nannette), Erwin, TN; grandchildren, Brittany Jones (Andy), John D. Ferguson (Shannon), McKenzi Ferguson, Alyssa Ferguson, and Nickolette Ferguson; four great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday May 25, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Ferguson Family Cemetery on Big Moccasin Road in Scott County. Rev. Jeff DeBoard will be officiating. Nephews and friends will serve as pallbearers. The Nickelsville Community Choir will provide the music.
Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday for the graveside service.
The family would like to send special thanks to Dr. DeMotts and his staff for their loving care of Iva.
An online guest register is available for the Ferguson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Iva Nell Ferguson.