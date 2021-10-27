KINGSPORT - Iva Nell Benton, 89, of Kingsport passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
Iva Nell was born on October 21, 1932 in Scott County, VA to the late Robert and Nannie Wilson. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a friend to many.
In addition to her parents, Iva Nell was preceded in death by husband, Herbert Benton and her son, Anthony Benton.
Those left to cherish Iva Nell’s memory are son, James Robert Benton; granddaughter, Niki Allen and husband, David; grandson, Joshua Paul Benton and wife, Mandy; sister, Charlotte Begley and husband, James; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
The care of Iva Nell Benton and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.