KINGSPORT - Iva Mae (Ball) Collins, 87, was called Home peacefully on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Iva was born in Baileyton, TN, the daughter of the late Luther Virgil Ball and Gladys Marie (Caldwell) Ball.
After moving to Kingsport, Iva soon began working at Watson’s Lithographing Company, where she would meet her adoring husband-to-be, Harry “Boy” Collins. They joined hands in marriage July 22, 1966 and were blessed to spend 52 joyous years together until Boy’s passing in 2018. Once they were wed, Iva left the workforce, dedicating herself to her family as a devoted housewife and loving mother. Her family was truly her world, as she was theirs.
Iva was an active member of Emory United Methodist Church in Kingsport, where she worshiped with Boy for many years. She dearly cherished her church family and spoke of them often. She enjoyed being outdoors, and flower gardening was a favorite hobby.
She was predeceased by her parents, as well as her husband Boy, and her sisters Ina Pauline Begley and Margie Ruth Ball.
Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Jamie Alicia Crawford (boyfriend Tim Shanks); Rhonda Leah Collins (fiancé’ Robert Aiken); granddaughter Tori Leigh Sanders (husband Tyler); brothers George Preston “Jeep” Ball and Rex William Ball, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Iva will be laid to her eternal rest beside Boy with graveside services commencing at 1 pm, Friday, October 1, at East Lawn Memorial Park’s Christus Garden in Kingsport.
Online condolences may be made to the Collins family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Collins family.