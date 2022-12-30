Iva Jeter Dec 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Iva Jeter, 85, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Iva Kingsport Jeter Cremation Botany Funeral Hill Oak Recommended for you