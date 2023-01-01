Iva Jeter Jan 1, 2023 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Iva Jeter, 85, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022.The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:30 pm with Pastor Adam Love officiatingA private family Inurnment Service will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park & Cremation Gardens.The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Asbury at Steadman Hill for their compassionate care of Iva.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mafair United Methodist Church, 1409 East Center Street, Kingsport, TN 37664.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Iva Jeter and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Iva Jeter Cremation Care Work Christianity Worship Ethnology Staff Steadman Hill Gratitude Kingsport Recommended for you