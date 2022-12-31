KINGSPORT - Iva Jeter, 85, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022.
She was born September 30, 1937, in Sullivan County, TN to the late John and June Osborne Joyner.
KINGSPORT - Iva Jeter, 85, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022.
She was born September 30, 1937, in Sullivan County, TN to the late John and June Osborne Joyner.
Iva was a 1955 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and attended the Whitney School of Business where she was selected “Miss Whitney School of Business.”
She married the love of her life, George Jeter, Jr. on May 12, 1956.
Iva was a member of the Lioness Club and the Commodore Club.
She enjoyed working out at The Great Body Company, reading, spending time with her pets, and playing Bridge and Bunco.
During her high school years, Iva worked at the J. Fred Johnson Department Store. Later in her career, she was employed with Eastman Kodak and Dr. Jack Whitt. She retired from Kingsport City Schools in the Guidance Department at Dobyns-Bennett High School following twenty-one years of service.
Iva was a member of Mafair United Methodist Church where she and her husband, George served as ushers for many years.
In addition to her parents, Iva was preceded in death by her husband, George Jeter, Jr.; sister, Delonia Greene.
Those left to cherish Iva’s memory are her daughter, Michelle Gilbert (Mark); son, Michael Jeter (Suzanne); grandchildren, Lydia and Julia Gilbert, Jeffrey and Michael “Mook” Jeter; great-grandchildren, Charlsie and Ellis Jeter, and a newborn due in May 2023; sister, Zetta Bellamy; sister-in-law, Anne Jeter; several nieces and nephews and many friends.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:30 pm with Pastor Adam Love officiating
A private family Inurnment Service will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park & Cremation Gardens.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Asbury at Steadman Hill for their compassionate care of Iva.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mafair United Methodist Church, 1409 East Center Street, Kingsport, TN 37664.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Iva Jeter and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.