GATE CITY, VA - Iva Jean Penley, 87, Gate City, VA passed away on Friday January 1, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Iva was born in Scott County, VA on March 20, 1933 to the late James Franklin and Thelma (McClellan) Dean.
In addition to her parents, husband, Broadis Penley, sisters, Ruth Broadwater, Merle Dougherty, brothers, Harold Dean, and Kyle Dean also preceded her in death.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories; daughter, Pam Fields and husband, Scott; son, James Penley and wife Stephanie; sister Helen Horton and husband, Bob; brother Cecil Dean; grandchildren, Megan Fields, Wendy Fields, Ethan Penley, and Aubrie Penley.
The family will be having a private graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Penley family at www.gatecityfunerals.com .
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Iva Jean Penley.