Joshua 1:9 Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.
CHURCH HILL - Iva Dell “Ivy” Patterson, 90, passed away at her residence on Saturday, May 6, 2023 surrounded by her family after a brief illness.
The eldest of nine children, Iva Dell was born on January 29, 1933 to Clarence “Red” and Vergie Ward in the Grassy Creek community of Hawkins County.
After graduating from Church Hill High School, she went to work for United Intermountain Telephone Company, which later became Sprint Telephone Corporation, retiring after 44 years of service.
Iva Dell was of the Baptist faith, and was a faithful member of West View Baptist Church in Kingsport, Tn.
She is preceded in Death by her parents, Clarence “Red” and Vergie Ward, only son; Eddie “Redbone” Patterson, husband, Hugh “Pat” Patterson; brother, Cody Ward, sister, Inabell Marsh.
Iva Dell is survived by her two grandsons Jason Patterson and wife Angie; Eddie Patterson (Megan), all of Church Hill, great granddaughters Madison, Maci and Mckenna Patterson; sisters, Imogene Eikenberry, Barbara (Tim) Mitchell, both of Greeneville and Rhonda (Grover Jr.) Dobbs of Church Hill; brothers Coy Ward, Kingsport, Ronald (Jo Ann) Ward of Greeneville and Wade (Judy) Ward of Rogersville; brother-in-law, Paul Marsh; along with several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 10 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home or anytime at the residence. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Mike Stout officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 11 at Liberty Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 AM.