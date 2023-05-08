Joshua 1:9 Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.

CHURCH HILL - Iva Dell “Ivy” Patterson, 90, passed away at her residence on Saturday, May 6, 2023 surrounded by her family after a brief illness.

