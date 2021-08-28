KINGSPORT – Iva Bell Osborne Bryant, 76 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center following an extended illness. Born in Lejunior, Kentucky, she had lived in Kingsport for most of her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Bryant; parents, Dawson and Maggie Cornett Osborne and 5 brothers.
Iva is survived by her daughters, Deborah Alvis and Katie Hunley and husband Gary; sister, Louanna Philpot and husband Cecil; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 Monday, August 30, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Larry Anderson officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 am Tuesday at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am.
