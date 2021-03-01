KINGSPORT – Isaac Stanley Taylor, 85 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Life Care Center of Gray following a lengthy illness. Born in the Boozy Creek area of Scott County, VA, he had lived most of his life in Kingsport. Stanley was an insurance agent having retired from Taylor Insurance Agency. He was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher and deacon.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Daisy Bright Taylor; his son, Dwight Taylor; his parents, Thurman and Ollie Shaffer Taylor; sisters, Mary Taylor Browder and husband James, Sylvie Taylor, Avanelle Taylor Wilson and husband Ken and Effie Mae Taylor Mullins; brothers, Joe Taylor and wife Lola and J.W. Taylor and wife Leo Hunsucker Taylor.
Stanley is survived by his daughter, Gwen Taylor; special nephew, John Taylor and wife Sandra; several loved nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Booher’s Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Pallbearers will be John Taylor, Jonathan Lane, and his Church Brethren. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m.
The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers but, they will not be receiving friends at the home and therefore request that no food be brought.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Life Care Center of Gray for the kindness and care shown to Daddy.
